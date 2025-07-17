OpenTheBooks

OpenTheBooks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianna Kindle's avatar
Dianna Kindle
5d

Need to fire the slow pokes. Get someone in there capable of doing the job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angel’sGrace's avatar
Angel’sGrace
5d

Is it Time to show up in person to get the records?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OpenTheBooks.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture